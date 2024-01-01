$26,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT - Sunroof - Navigation
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$26,800
+ taxes & licensing
116,084KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8D87HGA25099
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SMOKED QUARTZ
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UVJ47A
- Mileage 116,084 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Best in class power plus great fuel economy make the 2017 Explorer a great choice. This 2017 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 116,084 kms. It's smoked quartz in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. Our XLT is the next step up from the Base Explorer. On the exterior, upgrades include perimeter approach lights, entry keypad, front fog lamps, power and heated side view mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, terrain management and color matched door handles. On the inside, key upgrades include cloth heated bucket seats with 10 way power for passenger and driver, dual zone automatic air conditioning, push button start with key proximity, Sync3 and a premium 9 speaker stereo with SiriusXM radio (subscription required). This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Power Trunk.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D87HGA25099.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $431.05 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Reverse Sense System
2017 Ford Explorer