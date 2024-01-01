$24,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT - Heated Seats
2017 Ford F-150
XLT - Heated Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$24,800
+ taxes & licensing
159,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTFX1EG8HKE30201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UVJ72A
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Bench Seats, Fog Lights!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 159,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim on this F-150 is a work truck that offers an excellent blend of features and value. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille, chrome bumpers, cargo lights, and cargo tie-down hooks. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, air conditioning, a productivity screen, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, curve control, perimeter alarm, S.O.S. post-crash alert system, and SecuriLock anti-theft system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Bench Seats, Fog Lights, Power Windows, Rear Defroster.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFX1EG8HKE30201.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $398.88 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
BENCH SEATS
Interior
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Convenience
Tow Package
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$24,800
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2017 Ford F-150