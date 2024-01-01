Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Alloy Wheels, Rear View Camera, AM/FM Audio System, Bucket Seats, Heated Mirrors!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br> Whether youre getting out of the city for a weekend camping trip or just driving to the grocery store, this Ford Escape has you covered. This 2018 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill. <br> <br>Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 144,100 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Escapes trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Alloy Wheels, Rear View Camera, Am/fm Audio System, Bucket Seats, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Power Windows. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GD5JUA87558 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GD5JUA87558</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$286.30</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

2018 Ford Escape

144,100 KM

Details Description Features

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Escape

SE - Alloy Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SE - Alloy Wheels

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
144,100KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9GD5JUA87558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UVJ45
  • Mileage 144,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Alloy Wheels, Rear View Camera, AM/FM Audio System, Bucket Seats, Heated Mirrors!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

Whether you're getting out of the city for a weekend camping trip or just driving to the grocery store, this Ford Escape has you covered. This 2018 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 144,100 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Escape's trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Alloy Wheels, Rear View Camera, Am/fm Audio System, Bucket Seats, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GD5JUA87558.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



Payments from $286.30 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

AM/FM Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales

Used 2020 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve - Navigation for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2020 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve - Navigation 115,000 KM $59,800 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Edge SE - Alloy Wheels - Low Mileage for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2022 Ford Edge SE - Alloy Wheels - Low Mileage 10,487 KM $36,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT - Bench Seats - CD Player for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2019 Ford F-150 XLT - Bench Seats - CD Player 72,000 KM $34,800 + tax & lic

Email Novlan Bros Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Call Dealer

306-344-XXXX

(click to show)

306-344-4448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape