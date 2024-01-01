$17,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SE - Alloy Wheels
2018 Ford Escape
SE - Alloy Wheels
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing
144,100KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9GD5JUA87558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UVJ45
- Mileage 144,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Alloy Wheels, Rear View Camera, AM/FM Audio System, Bucket Seats, Heated Mirrors!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Whether you're getting out of the city for a weekend camping trip or just driving to the grocery store, this Ford Escape has you covered. This 2018 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 144,100 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Alloy Wheels, Rear View Camera, Am/fm Audio System, Bucket Seats, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GD5JUA87558.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $286.30 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
AM/FM Audio System
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2018 Ford Escape