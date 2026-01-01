$14,800+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford Edge
Titanium - Heated Seats - Navigation
2020 Ford Edge
Titanium - Heated Seats - Navigation
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$14,800
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
200,000KM
VIN 2FMPK4K95LBA20819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 33726A
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Power Trunk!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
With luxury inside, and a bold, distinct style outside, the Ford Edge will stand out in the crowd as much as you do. This 2020 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride! This SUV has 200,000 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 8 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is Titanium. Upgrading to this Ford Edge Titanium is a great choice as it comes loaded with an impressive list of features including unique aluminum wheels and exterior chrome trim, a 12 speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a power rear liftgate, power and heated leather seats, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, an 8 inch touchscreen featuring SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with power tilt controls, dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, automatic headlights, front fog lights, a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Power Trunk, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4K95LBA20819.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
With luxury inside, and a bold, distinct style outside, the Ford Edge will stand out in the crowd as much as you do. This 2020 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride! This SUV has 200,000 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 8 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is Titanium. Upgrading to this Ford Edge Titanium is a great choice as it comes loaded with an impressive list of features including unique aluminum wheels and exterior chrome trim, a 12 speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a power rear liftgate, power and heated leather seats, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, an 8 inch touchscreen featuring SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with power tilt controls, dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, automatic headlights, front fog lights, a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Power Trunk, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4K95LBA20819.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Leather Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Novlan Bros Sales
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Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$14,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2020 Ford Edge