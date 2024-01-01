Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Remote Engine Start, Alloy Wheels, Rear View Camera, AM/FM Audio System, Bucket Seats!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br> Made without compromise, the Ford Edge is ready for whatever you had in mind. This 2022 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill. <br> <br>With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This low mileage SUV has just 10,000 kms. Its oxford white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Edges trim level is SE. This Edge SE comes with an impressive list of features and all wheel drive. It features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect with 4G LTE hotspot, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition and a smart device remote engine start, steering wheel cruise controls and remote keyless entry with a proximity key for push button start. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a reverse sensing system, dual zone climate control, LED brake lights and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Engine Start, Alloy Wheels, Rear View Camera, Am/fm Audio System, Bucket Seats, Power Mirrors, Power Windows. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4G99NBA48151 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4G99NBA48151</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

2022 Ford Edge

10,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Edge

SE - Alloy Wheels - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Edge

SE - Alloy Wheels - Low Mileage

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

  1. 10986446
  2. 10986446
  3. 10986446
  4. 10986446
  5. 10986446
  6. 10986446
Contact Seller

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
10,000KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4G99NBA48151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Dune Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UVJ42A
  • Mileage 10,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Remote Engine Start, Alloy Wheels, Rear View Camera, AM/FM Audio System, Bucket Seats!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

Made without compromise, the Ford Edge is ready for whatever you had in mind. This 2022 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This low mileage SUV has just 10,000 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Edge's trim level is SE. This Edge SE comes with an impressive list of features and all wheel drive. It features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect with 4G LTE hotspot, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition and a smart device remote engine start, steering wheel cruise controls and remote keyless entry with a proximity key for push button start. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a reverse sensing system, dual zone climate control, LED brake lights and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Engine Start, Alloy Wheels, Rear View Camera, Am/fm Audio System, Bucket Seats, Power Mirrors, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4G99NBA48151.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

AM/FM Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales

Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT - Bench Seats - CD Player for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2019 Ford F-150 XLT - Bench Seats - CD Player 72,000 KM $36,800 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT - Power Tailgate for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2020 Ford F-150 XLT - Power Tailgate 237,000 KM $22,800 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer XLT - Heated Seats - Alloy Wheels for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2020 Ford Explorer XLT - Heated Seats - Alloy Wheels 59,500 KM $36,800 + tax & lic

Email Novlan Bros Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Call Dealer

306-344-XXXX

(click to show)

306-344-4448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Edge