$36,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge
SE - Alloy Wheels - Low Mileage
2022 Ford Edge
SE - Alloy Wheels - Low Mileage
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$36,800
+ taxes & licensing
10,000KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4G99NBA48151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Dune Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UVJ42A
- Mileage 10,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Remote Engine Start, Alloy Wheels, Rear View Camera, AM/FM Audio System, Bucket Seats!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Made without compromise, the Ford Edge is ready for whatever you had in mind. This 2022 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This low mileage SUV has just 10,000 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Edge's trim level is SE. This Edge SE comes with an impressive list of features and all wheel drive. It features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect with 4G LTE hotspot, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition and a smart device remote engine start, steering wheel cruise controls and remote keyless entry with a proximity key for push button start. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a reverse sensing system, dual zone climate control, LED brake lights and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Engine Start, Alloy Wheels, Rear View Camera, Am/fm Audio System, Bucket Seats, Power Mirrors, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4G99NBA48151.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
AM/FM Audio System
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
$36,800
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2022 Ford Edge