$39,800+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford Explorer
XLT - Heated Seats - Alloy Wheels
2023 Ford Explorer
XLT - Heated Seats - Alloy Wheels
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$39,800
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
57,146KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH6PGC16742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 35326A
- Mileage 57,146 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate lifestyle vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease. This 2023 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate lifestyle vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease. This SUV has 57,146 km. It's Grey in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This Explorer XLT is ready for family duty, with a power-operated liftgate for cargo access, a roomy cabin that offers heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, 2nd row heated captains chairs, and 3rd row seating. Connectivity is handled by an immersive 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 3, and features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and SiriusXM satellite radio with a 6-speaker audio setup. Safety is assured thanks to Ford's Co-Pilot 360 system, featuring blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, and rear parking sensors. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote start, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Traction Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8DH6PGC16742.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate lifestyle vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease. This 2023 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate lifestyle vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease. This SUV has 57,146 km. It's Grey in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This Explorer XLT is ready for family duty, with a power-operated liftgate for cargo access, a roomy cabin that offers heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, 2nd row heated captains chairs, and 3rd row seating. Connectivity is handled by an immersive 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 3, and features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and SiriusXM satellite radio with a 6-speaker audio setup. Safety is assured thanks to Ford's Co-Pilot 360 system, featuring blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, and rear parking sensors. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote start, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Traction Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8DH6PGC16742.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Leather Interior
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Reverse Sense System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2023 Ford Explorer XLT - Heated Seats - Alloy Wheels 57,146 KM $39,800 + tax & lic
Email Novlan Bros Sales
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Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$39,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2023 Ford Explorer