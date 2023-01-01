Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Nissan Murano

138,291 KM

Details Description

$14,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,498

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

Contact Seller
2009 Nissan Murano

2009 Nissan Murano

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Nissan Murano

SV

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 9584518
  2. 9584518
  3. 9584518
  4. 9584518
  5. 9584518
  6. 9584518
  7. 9584518
  8. 9584518
  9. 9584518
  10. 9584518
  11. 9584518
  12. 9584518
  13. 9584518
  14. 9584518
  15. 9584518
  16. 9584518
  17. 9584518
  18. 9584518
  19. 9584518
  20. 9584518
  21. 9584518
  22. 9584518
Contact Seller

$14,498

+ taxes & licensing

138,291KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9584518
  • Stock #: W501
  • VIN: JN8AZ18W59W214862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 138,291 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Nissan Murano SV AWD includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-All Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Sunroof
-Power Liftgate
-Cruise Control and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wow Cars

2009 Nissan Murano SV
 138,291 KM
$14,498 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 114,038 KM
$24,498 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 126,784 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wow Cars

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory