2011 Chrysler 300

158,820 KM

$16,984

+ tax & licensing
$16,984

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2011 Chrysler 300

2011 Chrysler 300

C 5.7l Hemi

2011 Chrysler 300

C 5.7l Hemi

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$16,984

+ taxes & licensing

158,820KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10021392
  • Stock #: 23C301A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sapphire Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Mochachino
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,820 KM

Vehicle Description

300 CIIHS Top Safety Pick. Delivers 25 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Chrysler 300 boasts a Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. SAPPHIRE CRYSTAL METALLIC, SAFETYTEC, P245/45R20 ALL-SEASON PERFORMANCE BSW TIRES.*This Chrysler 300 Comes Equipped with These Options *29T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG , MOCHACHINO, LUX LEATHER BUCKET SEATS, DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/AUTOSTICK, 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT ENGINE, 20" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS, Wood/leather-wrapped steering wheel, Window integrated antenna, Ventilated Front Seats, Universal Garage Door Opener.* This Chrysler 300 is a Superstar! *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com Top 10 Family Cars.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If youre a big fan of peace and quiet youll love the 2011 Chrysler 300. Not just quieter than key competitors like the Ford Taurus, Toyota Avalon and Buick LaCrosse, the new 300 is among the quietest cars you can buy at any price. Its also the only rear-wheel drive car in the group, and has more attitude than all three put together. The competition has never been better, but neither has the Chrysler 300.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a dependable 300 today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
P245/45R20 all-season performance BSW tires

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
SAPPHIRE CRYSTAL METALLIC
5-speed automatic transmission w/Autostick
Requires Subscription
20" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc: touring suspension
MOCHACHINO LUX LEATHER BUCKET SEATS
29T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 Hemi engine 5-speed auto trans
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: pwr front fixed rear glass
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT ENGINE (STD)
SAFETYTEC -inc: adaptive bi-xenon HID headlamps adaptive speed control pwr heated multifunction manual folding exterior mirrors automatic headlamp leveling system blind spot & cross path detection exterior mirror turn signals & courtesy lamps fo...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

