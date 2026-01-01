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Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

295,571 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

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14187935

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
295,571KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DG6BR787328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone Interior
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 295,571 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Exterior

Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD)
29E SE CANADA VALUE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L VVT V6 engine 6-speed auto trans
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
BLACK SEATS
BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH SEAT TRIM
P225/65R16 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
16" X 6.5" STEEL WHEELS W/WHEEL COVERS (STD)
2ND ROW BENCH SEAT (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan