Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE AUTOMATIC DIESEL</strong></p> <p>Our Volkswagen Jetta TDI has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.</strong>Simply taken as it is, the 2011 VW Jetta is a solid choice for a small or midsize sedan. With its spacious interior, plenty of standard features and exclusive offering of a fuel-efficient clean-diesel engine, the new Jetta holds its own against other top choices.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

161,300 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0 TDI Comfortline LOW KM DIESEL

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0 TDI Comfortline LOW KM DIESEL

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Contact Seller

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
161,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWDL7AJ3BM092209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2812
  • Mileage 161,300 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE AUTOMATIC DIESEL



Our Volkswagen Jetta TDI has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.Simply taken as it is, the 2011 VW Jetta is a solid choice for a small or midsize sedan. With its spacious interior, plenty of standard features and exclusive offering of a fuel-efficient clean-diesel engine, the new Jetta holds its own against other top choices.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
MP3 Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2015 Chevrolet Express 2500 1WT 2500 CARGO VAN for sale in Regina, SK
2015 Chevrolet Express 2500 1WT 2500 CARGO VAN 211,745 KM $20,998 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Dart Limited/GT LEATHER SUNROOF for sale in Regina, SK
2013 Dodge Dart Limited/GT LEATHER SUNROOF 172,200 KM $12,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 ST V6 4X4 for sale in Regina, SK
2017 RAM 1500 ST V6 4X4 198,000 KM $20,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2011 Volkswagen Jetta