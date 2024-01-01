$11,998+ tax & licensing
2011 Volkswagen Jetta
2.0 TDI Comfortline LOW KM DIESEL
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$11,998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2812
- Mileage 161,300 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE AUTOMATIC DIESEL
Our Volkswagen Jetta TDI has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.Simply taken as it is, the 2011 VW Jetta is a solid choice for a small or midsize sedan. With its spacious interior, plenty of standard features and exclusive offering of a fuel-efficient clean-diesel engine, the new Jetta holds its own against other top choices.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Siman Auto Sales
