2013 Chevrolet Impala
LS WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 219,805 KM
Vehicle Description
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2013 CHEV IMPALA LS - was locally owned - and company operated. It has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX.
It also did just pass a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety. The 2013 Chevy Impala comes only with a 3.6-liter V6 that puts out a healthy 300 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard. EPA fuel economy estimates are 18 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined.
The 2013 Chevrolet Impala's list of standard safety features includes antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side-impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is GM's OnStar service, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance.
Standard features on the entry-level LS include 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, keyless entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, a six-way power driver seat, full power accessories, a tilt-only leather-wrapped steering wheel, OnStar emergency communications, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
