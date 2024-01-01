Menu
<p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!</strong></span></p> <p>This 2013 CHEV IMPALA LS - was locally owned - and company operated. It has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX.</p> <p>It also did just pass a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety. The 2013 Chevy Impala comes only with a 3.6-liter V6 that puts out a healthy 300 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard. EPA fuel economy estimates are 18 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined.</p> <p>The 2013 Chevrolet Impalas list of standard safety features includes antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side-impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is GMs OnStar service, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance.</p> <p>Standard features on the entry-level LS include 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, keyless entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, a six-way power driver seat, full power accessories, a tilt-only leather-wrapped steering wheel, OnStar emergency communications, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2013 Chevrolet Impala

219,805 KM

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Impala

LS WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

2013 Chevrolet Impala

LS WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

219,805KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G1WA5E3XD1253353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,805 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Exterior

tinted windows

Seating

Memory Seats

Additional Features

Premium Audio
ON-STAR
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2013 Chevrolet Impala