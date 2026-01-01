$12,988+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
2013 Ford Escape
EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$12,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,700 KM
Vehicle Description
**2013 Ford Escape SE AWD Reliable, Comfortable, Ready for Saskatchewan Roads**
Looking for a dependable SUV thats built to handle our Canadian seasons? This **2013 Ford Escape SE AWD** delivers the perfect balance of capability, comfort, and value.
With **only 117,000 km**, this well-maintained Escape is ready for many more miles of adventure. Its **All-Wheel Drive** system gives you confidence year-roundwhether you're navigating snowy highways or wet city streets.
Inside, youll enjoy features designed for everyday comfort and convenience, including:
* **Heated seats** perfect for cold Saskatchewan mornings
* **Bluetooth connectivity** hands-free calls and music streaming
* **SiriusXM radio** endless entertainment on every drive
**Peace of Mind Comes Standard**
This Escape comes with a **clean Carfax report** showing its a **Saskatchewan vehicle, accident-free**, with **excellent service records**.
Weve also completed a **comprehensive pre-sale inspection** and invested in key upgrades so you dont have to:
* Fresh **full synthetic oil service**
* **New battery**
* **New air filters**
* **New all-weather tires**
* **New rear brake pads & rotors**
* **New trailing arm bushings**
This SUV is **road-ready and worry-free** from day one.
**Flexible Options for Every Buyer**
* **Trades are encouraged**
* **Aftermarket warranties available** to suit any need and budget
At **Siman Auto Sales**, we pride ourselves on doing things differently:
> *Large enough to make a difference, small enough to care.*
Serving Saskatchewan for over **27 years**, with **70+ vehicles in stock**, we invite you to experience why so many customers trust usbe sure to check out our reviews!
**Dont miss out on this fully serviced, accident-free AWD Escapecontact us today to book your test drive!**
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
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306-546-3993