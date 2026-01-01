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**2013 Ford Escape SE AWD Reliable, Comfortable, Ready for Saskatchewan Roads** Looking for a dependable SUV thats built to handle our Canadian seasons? This **2013 Ford Escape SE AWD** delivers the perfect balance of capability, comfort, and value. With **only 117,000 km**, this well-maintained Escape is ready for many more miles of adventure. Its **All-Wheel Drive** system gives you confidence year-roundwhether youre navigating snowy highways or wet city streets. Inside, youll enjoy features designed for everyday comfort and convenience, including: * **Heated seats** perfect for cold Saskatchewan mornings * **Bluetooth connectivity** hands-free calls and music streaming * **SiriusXM radio** endless entertainment on every drive **Peace of Mind Comes Standard** This Escape comes with a **clean Carfax report** showing its a **Saskatchewan vehicle, accident-free**, with **excellent service records**. Weve also completed a **comprehensive pre-sale inspection** and invested in key upgrades so you dont have to: * Fresh **full synthetic oil service** * **New battery** * **New air filters** * **New all-weather tires** * **New rear brake pads & rotors** * **New trailing arm bushings** This SUV is **road-ready and worry-free** from day one. **Flexible Options for Every Buyer** * **Trades are encouraged** * **Aftermarket warranties available** to suit any need and budget At **Siman Auto Sales**, we pride ourselves on doing things differently: > *Large enough to make a difference, small enough to care.* Serving Saskatchewan for over **27 years**, with **70+ vehicles in stock**, we invite you to experience why so many customers trust usbe sure to check out our reviews! **Dont miss out on this fully serviced, accident-free AWD Escapecontact us today to book your test drive!**

2013 Ford Escape

117,700 KM

Details Description Features

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing
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2013 Ford Escape

EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

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14187270

2013 Ford Escape

EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

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Contact Seller

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
117,700KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G91DUD44389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,700 KM

Vehicle Description

**2013 Ford Escape SE AWD Reliable, Comfortable, Ready for Saskatchewan Roads**

Looking for a dependable SUV thats built to handle our Canadian seasons? This **2013 Ford Escape SE AWD** delivers the perfect balance of capability, comfort, and value.

With **only 117,000 km**, this well-maintained Escape is ready for many more miles of adventure. Its **All-Wheel Drive** system gives you confidence year-roundwhether you're navigating snowy highways or wet city streets.

Inside, youll enjoy features designed for everyday comfort and convenience, including:

* **Heated seats** perfect for cold Saskatchewan mornings
* **Bluetooth connectivity** hands-free calls and music streaming
* **SiriusXM radio** endless entertainment on every drive

**Peace of Mind Comes Standard**
This Escape comes with a **clean Carfax report** showing its a **Saskatchewan vehicle, accident-free**, with **excellent service records**.

Weve also completed a **comprehensive pre-sale inspection** and invested in key upgrades so you dont have to:

* Fresh **full synthetic oil service**
* **New battery**
* **New air filters**
* **New all-weather tires**
* **New rear brake pads & rotors**
* **New trailing arm bushings**

This SUV is **road-ready and worry-free** from day one.

**Flexible Options for Every Buyer**

* **Trades are encouraged**
* **Aftermarket warranties available** to suit any need and budget

At **Siman Auto Sales**, we pride ourselves on doing things differently:

> *Large enough to make a difference, small enough to care.*

Serving Saskatchewan for over **27 years**, with **70+ vehicles in stock**, we invite you to experience why so many customers trust usbe sure to check out our reviews!

**Dont miss out on this fully serviced, accident-free AWD Escapecontact us today to book your test drive!**

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

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306-546-XXXX

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306-546-3993

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$12,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2013 Ford Escape