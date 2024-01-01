Menu
1500 SLT Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!NACTOY 2013 North American Truck of the Year. This Ram 1500 boasts a Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. SXT APPEARANCE GROUP, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *25A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG , P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES, FOG LAMPS, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, CHROME BODYSIDE MOULDINGS, CARPETED FLOOR COVERING, BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR, CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, BLACK PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS, BLACK, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ram 1500 come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!

2013 RAM 1500

177,432 KM

177,432KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 177,432 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Carpeted floor covering

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Chrome bodyside mouldings
17" x 7" aluminum wheels

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

BLACK
Conventional Spare Tire
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/display
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start (STD)
25A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 Hemi engine 6-speed auto trans
P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
5.7L HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE -inc: 180-amp alternator dual rear exhaust electronic throttle control
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year service
BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
BLACK PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: courtesy lamps turn signals
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 17" x 7" aluminum wheels SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year service bright front bumper bright rear bumper bright grille chrome appearance group cloth 40/20/40 bench seat carpeted floor covering front/rear floor mats ...

2013 RAM 1500