$18,866+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray Interior
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 177,432 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 SLT Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!NACTOY 2013 North American Truck of the Year. This Ram 1500 boasts a Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. SXT APPEARANCE GROUP, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *25A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG , P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES, FOG LAMPS, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, CHROME BODYSIDE MOULDINGS, CARPETED FLOOR COVERING, BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR, CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, BLACK PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS, BLACK, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ram 1500 come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
