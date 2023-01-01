Menu
2014 Ford Explorer

245,605 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2014 Ford Explorer

2014 Ford Explorer

Sport WHOLESALE

2014 Ford Explorer

Sport WHOLESALE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

245,605KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10000727
  • Stock #: w443
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT7EGA10226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 245,605 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



The introduction of the Ford Explorer for 1991 helped cement the popularity of the sport-utility vehicle all across America. A rugged alternative to a station wagon, it was a perfect match for the times. Since then, the family SUV landscape has changed quite a bit, but the 2014 Ford Explorer has kept up with the times. Its combination of power, fuel economy and interior refinement makes it far more desirable for everyday use than previous versions. All 2014 Ford Explorers, except for the Sport, come standard with a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 290 hp and 255 pound-feet of torque along with a six-speed automatic transmission. Four-wheel-drive models have Ford's Terrain Management System, a selectable four-mode system that optimizes traction electronically for different conditions. Hill descent control and hill start assist are also included. Properly equipped, an Explorer with either of the V6 engines can tow 5,000 pounds. Every 2014 Ford Explorer comes standard with stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a front passenger knee airbag and MyKey, which allows parents to specify limits for vehicle speed and stereo volume. The Explorer's stability control system also includes Ford's Curve Control, which can monitor speed carried into a corner and decelerate if necessary.



For the 2014 FORD EXPLORER standard equipment includes a V6 engine, 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlamps, rear privacy glass, integrated blind-spot mirrors, roof rails, cruise control, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a 50/50-split third-row seat, a six-way power driver seat (manual recline), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.



The Explorer Sport is equipped similarly to the Limited, with options, it includes a 110-volt outlet and power-adjustable pedals. It also comes with different 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, front sport seats (with extra lateral bolstering) and unique interior and exterior trim details. The Sport's 401A package adds the power liftgate, navigation system, blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic alert, inflatable seatbelts, power-adjustable steering wheel and pedals, heated and ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, driver seat memory, power front passenger seat and 110-volt outlet.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Exterior

Luggage Rack
tinted windows

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Comfort

rear air

Additional Features

Premium Audio
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

