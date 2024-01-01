$19,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Prius
V Hybrid
2014 Toyota Prius
V Hybrid
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
187,677KM
Used
VIN JTDZN3EU1EJ009295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 187,677 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Toyota Prius V Hybrid includes:
Odometer: 187,677km
Price: $19,998+taxes
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Dealer Serviced
Highlight Features:-
-Hybrid Engine
-Alloy Wheels
-Extra Set of tires and rims
-Push Button Start
-Backup-Camera
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
2014 Toyota Prius