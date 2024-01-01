Menu
2014 Toyota Prius V Hybrid includes:
Odometer: 187,677km
Price: $19,998+taxes


WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Dealer Serviced


Highlight Features:-
-Hybrid Engine
-Alloy Wheels
-Extra Set of tires and rims
-Push Button Start
-Backup-Camera
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

2014 Toyota Prius

187,677 KM

Details Description

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Prius

V Hybrid

2014 Toyota Prius

V Hybrid

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

187,677KM
Used
VIN JTDZN3EU1EJ009295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 187,677 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Toyota Prius V Hybrid includes:
Odometer: 187,677km
Price: $19,998+taxes


WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Dealer Serviced


Highlight Features:-
-Hybrid Engine
-Alloy Wheels
-Extra Set of tires and rims
-Push Button Start
-Backup-Camera
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2014 Toyota Prius