<p><strong>SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS</strong></p> <p>Our 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with excellent service records. Financing available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget</strong>. the 2014 Tiguan is still an appealing compact crossover SUV, particularly if you want one with an upscale character. Older vehicle models that haven't changed in a long time are often seen as outdated or less desirable, but the 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan is a notable exception. Although the Tiguan has been on sale for six years without a major redesign, there's still a lot to be said for VW's compact crossover SUV. If you're looking for a small utility vehicle that doesn't feel entry-level and you're willing to spend a little extra, the Tiguan remains one of the most rewarding vehicles in its segment. On the road, the Tiguan's suspension and powertrain continue to set it apart. The ride is quiet and smooth, even on patchy roads, yet there's enough athleticism here to keep the tall VW planted in corners. And while the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is less powerful than the engines in some rival crossovers, it feels as energetic as ever in real-world acceleration. If compact crossovers were judged solely on driving satisfaction, the Tiguan would be a perennial all-star. traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In government crash tests, the Tiguan garnered a rating of four stars out of five overall, with three stars for total front crash protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Tiguan its top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength crash tests. heated mirrors, cruise control, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a leather-wrapped shift knob, eight-way manual front seats with adjustable lumbar, 40/20/40-split rear seats with reclining seatbacks, a trip computer, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player and auxiliary jack. heated front seats.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

175,300 KM

$14,998

Trendline EXCELLENT VALUE

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,300KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVGJV3AXXEW525344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

