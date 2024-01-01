$20,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Express
2500 1WT 2500 CARGO VAN
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # C3169
- Mileage 211,745 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE GOOD SERVICE RECORDS
Our 2015 Chevrolet 2500 cargo van has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site, Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Chevy Express is one of the few remaining multipurpose vans based on the tough, body-on-frame mechanicals of a pickup truck. The Express also uses exclusively a V8 engine. the rugged underpinnings of the Express have stood the test of time. The big Chevy represents a potential bargain if you need a workhorse van and aren't picky about details and amenities.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
