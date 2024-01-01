2015 Chevrolet Express

Menu
Our 2015 Chevrolet 2500 cargo van has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site, Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Chevy Express is one of the few remaining multipurpose vans based on the tough, body-on-frame mechanicals of a pickup truck. The Express also uses exclusively a V8 engine. the rugged underpinnings of the Express have stood the test of time. The big Chevy represents a potential bargain if you need a workhorse van and aren't picky about details and amenities.

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Contact Seller

211,745KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCWGFFF7F1200672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # C3169
  • Mileage 211,745 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE GOOD SERVICE RECORDS



Our 2015 Chevrolet 2500 cargo van has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site, Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Chevy Express is one of the few remaining multipurpose vans based on the tough, body-on-frame mechanicals of a pickup truck. The Express also uses exclusively a V8 engine. the rugged underpinnings of the Express have stood the test of time. The big Chevy represents a potential bargain if you need a workhorse van and aren't picky about details and amenities.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

