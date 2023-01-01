Menu
2015 Ford Focus

66,309 KM

Details Description

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

SE

2015 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

66,309KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10011117
  Stock #: W556
  VIN: 1FADP3F25FL303392

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Maroon
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 66,309 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford Focus SE Sedan includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Sunroof
-Remote Start
-Cruise Control and much more!
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

