$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Roadway Auto and Sport Inc

306-522-5526

2015 Ford Fusion

2015 Ford Fusion

SE

2015 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Roadway Auto and Sport Inc

1140 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R 2R1

306-522-5526

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,127KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5281427
  • Stock #: 14439A
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H71FR298869
Exterior Colour
Tuxedo Black (Black)
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black (AW)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Got weird credit? Don't know what you qualify for? Let our Team help. No one else has our experience. We have competitive finance plans for everyone. No Credit? Poor Credit? No Problem!! Our qualifications are simple! If you have a valid drivers licence, Canadian citizenship and at least one month on the job YOU WILL BE APPROVED Visit our website at www.roadwayautoandsport.com or call 306 522 5526 or text 306 999 5005 anytime.

Your Source for 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 pre-owned vehicles.
We Finance All Credit Situations Accepted.
No Credit Bad Credit Weird Credit New to Country
Zero (0) Down payment Plans Available (OAC).
We Will Pay Off your Loan on existing vehicle

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Integrated roof antenna
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • 3.07 Axle Ratio
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Analog Display
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
  • Selective service internet access
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Wireless Streaming
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • KEYPAD
  • Engine: 2.5L iVCT
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Windows
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 3 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Wheels w/Painted Accents
  • 62.5 L Fuel Tank
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

