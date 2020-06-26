2015 Ford Fusion

- Media / Nav / Comm
- Compass
- Integrated roof antenna
- Trim
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured door handles
- Safety
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Exterior
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Convenience
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- 3.07 Axle Ratio
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Analog Display
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
- Selective service internet access
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Wireless Streaming
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- KEYPAD
- Engine: 2.5L iVCT
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Windows
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 3 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
- 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Wheels w/Painted Accents
- 62.5 L Fuel Tank
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
