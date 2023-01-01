$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9980153
- Stock #: 22T320A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 150,321 KM
Vehicle Description
Sierra 1500SLEKBB.com Brand Image Awards. Scores 22 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This GMC Sierra 1500 delivers a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION, Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) premium painted aluminum, bright machined.* This GMC Sierra 1500 Features the Following Options *Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel, full-size spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, 4WD, active electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.), Tires, P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall tires.), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If you need a half-ton pickup with the most horsepower and a class-leading 12,000-pound trailer rating, the 2015 GMC Sierra full-size pickup has you covered. Bigger-than-life styling is augmented by a plush interior and a host of cutting-edge safety and communication features.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.