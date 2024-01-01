Menu
<p><strong>ACCIDENT FREE EXCELLENT CONDITION </strong></p> <p>Our 2015 Hyundai Santa fe Sport. Has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident free. Financing Available on site Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. </strong>With its generous equipment roster and top safety ratings. The Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a strong competitor among affordable crossover SUVs. If you spend time researching the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport you'll likely find that there's a lot to like about this small crossover SUV. Although the Santa Fe Sport is the smaller sibling of the seven-passenger Hyundai Santa Fe, it still has enough room to accommodate adult passengers in comfort, and its crash test scores are top-notch. 2.0T upgrades to a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 264 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque. Standard safety features for the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, active front head restraints, a hill-holder feature and hill-descent control. In government crash testing, the Santa Fe Sport earned a perfect five-star rating overall, with five stars for total frontal-impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Santa Fe Sport its top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. The Santa Fe Sport's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

161,700 KM

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Premium EXCELLENT VALUE

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Premium EXCELLENT VALUE

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

161,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA7FG280171

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,700 KM

ACCIDENT FREE EXCELLENT CONDITION



Our 2015 Hyundai Santa fe Sport. Has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident free. Financing Available on site Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. With its generous equipment roster and top safety ratings. The Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a strong competitor among affordable crossover SUVs. If you spend time researching the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport you'll likely find that there's a lot to like about this small crossover SUV. Although the Santa Fe Sport is the smaller sibling of the seven-passenger Hyundai Santa Fe, it still has enough room to accommodate adult passengers in comfort, and its crash test scores are top-notch. 2.0T upgrades to a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 264 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque. Standard safety features for the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, active front head restraints, a hill-holder feature and hill-descent control. In government crash testing, the Santa Fe Sport earned a perfect five-star rating overall, with five stars for total frontal-impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Santa Fe Sport its top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. The Santa Fe Sport's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Power Steering
Block Heater

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

tinted windows

AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe