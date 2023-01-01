$27,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
DIESEL LOW KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2617
- Mileage 117,300 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS ACCIDENT FREE ALL WHEEL DRIVE DIESEL
Our Mercedes Benz E250 Bluetec has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle Accident Free with excellent service records. Financing available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class epitomizes the modern midsize luxury car with its elegant furnishings, exacting workmanship and huge selection features. If you're shopping in this class, it's not to be missed. Midsize luxury car , fuel-sipping diesel sedan. Under the hood, the E250 Bluetec relies on a turbocharged 2.1-liter diesel-fueled four-cylinder engine rated at 195 hp and 369 pound-feet of torque. E-Class comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, a driver drowsiness monitor, front and front-side airbags, front pelvic airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. Also included is the mbrace telematics system, offering smartphone integration and Web-based apps that include remote controls, driver monitoring and emergency services. In government crash testing, the 2015 E-Class earned an overall rating of four of five-possible stars, with five stars for side-impact and rollover potential, but four stars for frontal crash. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded the 2015 E-Class sedan its best-possible rating of "Good" in every category it has: small- and moderate-overlap front crash, side-impact and roof strength, plus its head restraints and seats. LED headlights, LED taillight accents, adaptive suspension dampers, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a center-mounted analog clock, 14-way power front seats with memory functions, MB-Tex simulated leather upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, auto-dimming mirrors, the COMAND electronics interface, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer and an iPod/USB audio interface. LED headlights, LED taillight accents, adaptive suspension dampers, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a center-mounted analog clock, 14-way power front seats with memory functions, MB-Tex simulated leather upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, auto-dimming mirrors, the COMAND electronics interface, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer and an iPod/USB audio interface. Premium 1 package adds a rearview camera (standard on the wagon), power-folding mirrors, split-folding rear seats (sedan), COMAND with navigation, satellite radio, a 14-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system and a power rear window sunshade
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
