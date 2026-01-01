$17,990+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK350
4 Matic | Low KMS
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK350
4 Matic | Low KMS
Location
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
306-502-4322
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,648KM
VIN WDCGG8JB7FG423032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 15MG-230126
- Mileage 132,648 KM
Vehicle Description
Your Next Vehicle Is Waiting Financing available all credit situations considered.
Ask us for payment options or apply online.
At ZED AUTO INC, we make buying simple, transparent, and stress-free. Every vehicle is inspected, competitively priced, and ready to drive.
Inspected & reconditioned vehicles
Free CARFAX available
Warranty options
Trade-ins welcome
All credit situations considered
_________________________________________
Price: $$17,990.00
All advertised prices include all dealer and documentation fees.
Applicable GST & PST are extra.
Visit us: 1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7
Call/Text: (306) 502-4322
Vehicles move fast message us to secure this one today.
Dealer Licence #400141
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK350