2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK350
132,648 KM
$17,990 + taxes & licensing
4 Matic | Low KMS

Your Next Vehicle Is Waiting Financing available all credit situations considered. 
Ask us for payment options or apply online. 


At ZED AUTO INC, we make buying simple, transparent, and stress-free. Every vehicle is inspected, competitively priced, and ready to drive. 
Inspected & reconditioned vehicles 
Free CARFAX available 
Warranty options 
Trade-ins welcome 
All credit situations considered 
_________________________________________ 
Price: $$17,990.00 
All advertised prices include all dealer and documentation fees. 
Applicable GST & PST are extra. 
Visit us: 1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7 
Call/Text: (306) 502-4322 


Vehicles move fast message us to secure this one today. 
Dealer Licence #400141

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

132,648 KM

Vehicle Details

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

4 Matic | Low KMS

13508285

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

4 Matic | Low KMS

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

306-502-4322

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,648KM
VIN WDCGG8JB7FG423032

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 15MG-230126
  • Mileage 132,648 KM

Your Next Vehicle Is Waiting Financing available all credit situations considered.
Ask us for payment options or apply online.


At ZED AUTO INC, we make buying simple, transparent, and stress-free. Every vehicle is inspected, competitively priced, and ready to drive.
Inspected & reconditioned vehicles
Free CARFAX available
Warranty options
Trade-ins welcome
All credit situations considered
_________________________________________
Price: $$17,990.00
All advertised prices include all dealer and documentation fees.
Applicable GST & PST are extra.
Visit us: 1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7
Call/Text: (306) 502-4322


Vehicles move fast message us to secure this one today.
Dealer Licence #400141

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions

Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
306-502-4322
Zed Auto

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

306-502-XXXX

306-502-4322

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Zed Auto

306-502-4322

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK350