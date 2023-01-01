Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

57,420 KM

Details Description

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

57,420KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9565510
  Stock #: W494
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV3FC797053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 57,420 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Nissan Rogue SL AWD includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Super Low km
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-2 sets of tires and rims
-Backup-Camera
-Leather Power Seats
-Sunroof
-Heated Seats
-Navigation System
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-Power Lift Gate
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

