2015 Volkswagen Beetle

113,049 KM

Details Description

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Wow Cars

639-590-7118

TSI

TSI

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

113,049KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9587161
  • Stock #: W490
  • VIN: 3VWJ07AT2FM635780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 113,049 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Volkswagen Beetle CLASSIC 1.8TSI includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Immaculate Condition
-Alloy Wheels
-Two Sets of tires
-Navigation System
-Heated Seats
-Sunroof
-Power windows
-Power Locks
-Cruise Control and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

