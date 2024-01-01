$18,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
TSI S
2015 Volkswagen Golf
TSI S
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$18,998
+ taxes & licensing
92,217KM
Used
VIN 3VW217AU3FM082115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 92,217 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Volkswagen Golf (Low kms)
Odometer: 92,217 km
Price: $18,998+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Low kms
Highlight Features:-
-Alloy Wheels
-Heated Seats
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Power windows
-Power Locks
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Wow Cars
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$18,998
+ taxes & licensing
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2015 Volkswagen Golf