Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE </strong></p> <p>Our Chrysler 300 Touring All Wheel Drive, Has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service new Tires all around , fresh wheel alignment. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.</strong> If you're looking for a big, comfortable sedan that doesn't look or feel like anything else on the road, the 2016 Chrysler 300 should be at the top of your list. It combines classic American style and a wide range of engines with the latest safety and entertainment technology. Sound like your kind of luxury sedan? There are a number of large sedans on the market, but the 2016 Chrysler 300's combination of luxury and attitude helps separate it from the pack. Indeed, when the original 300 made its debut back in 2005, it was about as brash as a car could get without actually standing up and slapping you in the face. The 2016 300 is a bit more subtle, with a stronger emphasis on refinement and upscale appointments, including numerous upgrades introduced last year. But there's still something vaguely imposing about this distinctly American sedan. Delivering an impressively quiet and smooth ride quality. 3.6-liter V6. It produces 292 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque plus All-wheel drive. antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, a rearview camera and active front head restraints. The standard Uconnect Access system includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 300 its top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. Its head restraint and seat design also earned the IIHS's top rating of "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. 300 Limited includes 19-inch wheels with all-wheel drive, heated mirrors, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, a rearview camera, keyless entry and ignition, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks. Technology features include an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface, Siri Eyes Free, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice controls, WiFi hotspot access and a six-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack, a USB port and satellite radio. remote start, the dual-pane sunroof and the navigation system.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2016 Chrysler 300

131,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chrysler 300

Touring LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chrysler 300

Touring LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 11126656
  2. 11126656
  3. 11126656
  4. 11126656
  5. 11126656
  6. 11126656
  7. 11126656
  8. 11126656
  9. 11126656
  10. 11126656
  11. 11126656
  12. 11126656
  13. 11126656
  14. 11126656
  15. 11126656
  16. 11126656
  17. 11126656
  18. 11126656
  19. 11126656
  20. 11126656
  21. 11126656
  22. 11126656
  23. 11126656
  24. 11126656
  25. 11126656
  26. 11126656
Contact Seller

$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
131,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CCARG5GH261550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE



Our Chrysler 300 Touring All Wheel Drive, Has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service new Tires all around , fresh wheel alignment. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. If you're looking for a big, comfortable sedan that doesn't look or feel like anything else on the road, the 2016 Chrysler 300 should be at the top of your list. It combines classic American style and a wide range of engines with the latest safety and entertainment technology. Sound like your kind of luxury sedan? There are a number of large sedans on the market, but the 2016 Chrysler 300's combination of luxury and attitude helps separate it from the pack. Indeed, when the original 300 made its debut back in 2005, it was about as brash as a car could get without actually standing up and slapping you in the face. The 2016 300 is a bit more subtle, with a stronger emphasis on refinement and upscale appointments, including numerous upgrades introduced last year. But there's still something vaguely imposing about this distinctly American sedan. Delivering an impressively quiet and smooth ride quality. 3.6-liter V6. It produces 292 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque plus All-wheel drive. antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, a rearview camera and active front head restraints. The standard Uconnect Access system includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 300 its top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. Its head restraint and seat design also earned the IIHS's top rating of "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. 300 Limited includes 19-inch wheels with all-wheel drive, heated mirrors, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, a rearview camera, keyless entry and ignition, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks. Technology features include an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface, Siri Eyes Free, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice controls, WiFi hotspot access and a six-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack, a USB port and satellite radio. remote start, the dual-pane sunroof and the navigation system.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i ACCIDENT FREE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS for sale in Regina, SK
2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i ACCIDENT FREE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS 130,560 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0 TDI Comfortline LOW KM DIESEL for sale in Regina, SK
2011 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0 TDI Comfortline LOW KM DIESEL 161,300 KM $11,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Express 2500 1WT 2500 CARGO VAN for sale in Regina, SK
2015 Chevrolet Express 2500 1WT 2500 CARGO VAN 211,745 KM $20,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2016 Chrysler 300