Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE
Our Chrysler 300 Touring All Wheel Drive, Has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service new Tires all around , fresh wheel alignment. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. If you're looking for a big, comfortable sedan that doesn't look or feel like anything else on the road, the 2016 Chrysler 300 should be at the top of your list. It combines classic American style and a wide range of engines with the latest safety and entertainment technology. Sound like your kind of luxury sedan? There are a number of large sedans on the market, but the 2016 Chrysler 300's combination of luxury and attitude helps separate it from the pack. Indeed, when the original 300 made its debut back in 2005, it was about as brash as a car could get without actually standing up and slapping you in the face. The 2016 300 is a bit more subtle, with a stronger emphasis on refinement and upscale appointments, including numerous upgrades introduced last year. But there's still something vaguely imposing about this distinctly American sedan. Delivering an impressively quiet and smooth ride quality. 3.6-liter V6. It produces 292 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque plus All-wheel drive. antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, a rearview camera and active front head restraints. The standard Uconnect Access system includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 300 its top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. Its head restraint and seat design also earned the IIHS's top rating of "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. 300 Limited includes 19-inch wheels with all-wheel drive, heated mirrors, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, a rearview camera, keyless entry and ignition, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks. Technology features include an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface, Siri Eyes Free, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice controls, WiFi hotspot access and a six-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack, a USB port and satellite radio. remote start, the dual-pane sunroof and the navigation system.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
