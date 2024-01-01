Menu
Account
Sign In
1500 Sport Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 9 BLACK ALUMINUM W/BLACK CAPS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *STINGER YELLOW SPORT PACKAGE, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT , TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL ALL-SEASON, STINGER YELLOW, SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, SPORT PREMIUM GROUP, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a reliable 1500 today!

2016 RAM 1500

97,669 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
97,669KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stinger Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black Seats w/Yellow
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,669 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 Sport Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM W/BLACK CAPS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *STINGER YELLOW SPORT PACKAGE, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT , TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL ALL-SEASON, STINGER YELLOW, SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, SPORT PREMIUM GROUP, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a reliable 1500 today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Sport Performance Hood
Spray-in bedliner

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)
Stinger Yellow
WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM W/BLACK CAPS -inc: black caps
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor
BLACK SEATS W/YELLOW DELUXE CLOTH HIGH-BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: mesh inserts Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
STINGER YELLOW SPORT PACKAGE -inc: Body Colour/Bright Billets Grille Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Flat Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Flat Black 4x4 Badge Power Adjustable Pedals Delete Hemi Badge Sport Performance Hood Flat Black Ram 1500 Badge
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2022 Lincoln Aviator Reserve for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Lincoln Aviator Reserve 35,856 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lincoln Aviator Reserve for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Lincoln Aviator Reserve 33,510 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 188,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500