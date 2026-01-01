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Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2016 Volkswagen Golf

147,329 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Volkswagen Golf

GTI AUTOBAHN HB **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle
14075562

2016 Volkswagen Golf

GTI AUTOBAHN HB **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
147,329KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW5T7AU2GM009228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 96109B
  • Mileage 147,329 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

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1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

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306-543-XXXX

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306-543-5410

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Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

2016 Volkswagen Golf