2016 Volkswagen Golf

103,285 KM

Details Description

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

TSI S

2016 Volkswagen Golf

TSI S

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

103,285KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9679663
  • Stock #: W498
  • VIN: 3VW217AU6GM033394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 103,285 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Volkswagen Golf 1.8 TSI includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Alloy Wheels
-Heated Seats
-Back up Camera
-Two Sets of tires and rims
-Power windows
-Power Locks
-Cruise Control and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

