<p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!</strong></span></p> <p>This 2017 CHEV CRUZE LT - was locally owned, and It has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX.</p> <p>The original Cruze represented a monumental improvement over Chevys previous small cars, but the new Cruze fully redesigned last year truly brings the fight to the rest of the compact class. Front and center is a heavy emphasis on technology. Each Cruze comes with a touchscreen radio, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, a rearview camera and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functionality.</p> <p>All 2017 Chevrolet Cruze models come with stability control, four-wheel antilock disc brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags, and front and rear side-impact airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance.</p> <p>Every 2017 Cruze comes with Chevrolets Teen Driver watchdog feature, which can be used to set certain parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets. Standard equipment on the Cruze includes automatic headlights, remote locking/unlocking, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth connectivity, a four-speaker audio system with a USB port, OnStar (with 4G LTE connectivity and Wi-Fi hotspot), a rearview camera, and a MyLink infotainment system with a 7-inch central touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration.</p> <p>The LT steps up to 16-inch alloy wheels, upgraded headlights with LED running lights, heated mirrors, cruise control, steering-wheel-mounted phone and audio controls, a rear center armrest with cupholders, and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio. Hatchback models also get a cargo cover and rear spoiler. A charge-only USB port is added to models equipped with the automatic transmission, while manual-equipped models have a front armrest with a sliding feature.</p> <p>For the LT, the optional Convenience package adds keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat and remote engine start (with the automatic transmission). The front-wheel-drive 2017 Chevrolet Cruze comes standard with a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 153 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard.</p> <p><span style=color:#3498db><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

126,402 KM

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
LT Auto NEW ARRIVAL

LT Auto NEW ARRIVAL

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto NEW ARRIVAL

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

126,402KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3G1BE5SM0HS504861

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,402 KM

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

