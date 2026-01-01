$30,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Chevrolet Suburban
Premier 4WD | CarPlay | Rear DVD
2017 Chevrolet Suburban
Premier 4WD | CarPlay | Rear DVD
Location
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
306-502-4322
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
183,709KM
VIN 1GNSKJKCXHR222723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 17CS-220526
- Mileage 183,709 KM
Vehicle Description
Your Next Vehicle Is Waiting! Financing available all credit situations considered.
Ask us for payment options or apply online.
At ZED AUTO INC, we make buying simple, transparent, and stress-free. Every vehicle is inspected, competitively priced, and ready to drive.
Inspected & reconditioned vehicles
Free CARFAX available
Warranty options
Trade-ins welcome
All credit situations considered
_________________________________________
Price: $$30,990.00
All advertised prices include all dealer and documentation fees.
Applicable GST & PST are extra.
Visit us: 1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7
Call/Text: (306) 502-4322
Vehicles move fast message us to secure this one today.
Dealer Licence #400141
Ask us for payment options or apply online.
At ZED AUTO INC, we make buying simple, transparent, and stress-free. Every vehicle is inspected, competitively priced, and ready to drive.
Inspected & reconditioned vehicles
Free CARFAX available
Warranty options
Trade-ins welcome
All credit situations considered
_________________________________________
Price: $$30,990.00
All advertised prices include all dealer and documentation fees.
Applicable GST & PST are extra.
Visit us: 1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7
Call/Text: (306) 502-4322
Vehicles move fast message us to secure this one today.
Dealer Licence #400141
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
Call Dealer
306-502-XXXX(click to show)
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Zed Auto
306-502-4322
2017 Chevrolet Suburban