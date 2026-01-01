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Your Next Vehicle Is Waiting! Financing available all credit situations considered. <br/> Ask us for payment options or apply online. <br/> <br/> <br/> At ZED AUTO INC, we make buying simple, transparent, and stress-free. Every vehicle is inspected, competitively priced, and ready to drive. <br/> Inspected & reconditioned vehicles <br/> Free CARFAX available <br/> Warranty options <br/> Trade-ins welcome <br/> All credit situations considered <br/> _________________________________________ <br/> Price: $$30,990.00 <br/> All advertised prices include all dealer and documentation fees. <br/> Applicable GST & PST are extra. <br/> Visit us: 1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7 <br/> Call/Text: (306) 502-4322 <br/> <br/> <br/> Vehicles move fast message us to secure this one today. <br/> Dealer Licence #400141

2017 Chevrolet Suburban

183,709 KM

Details Description

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Suburban

Premier 4WD | CarPlay | Rear DVD

Watch This Vehicle
14209838

2017 Chevrolet Suburban

Premier 4WD | CarPlay | Rear DVD

Location

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

306-502-4322

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Contact Seller

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
183,709KM
VIN 1GNSKJKCXHR222723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 17CS-220526
  • Mileage 183,709 KM

Vehicle Description

Your Next Vehicle Is Waiting! Financing available all credit situations considered.
Ask us for payment options or apply online.


At ZED AUTO INC, we make buying simple, transparent, and stress-free. Every vehicle is inspected, competitively priced, and ready to drive.
Inspected & reconditioned vehicles
Free CARFAX available
Warranty options
Trade-ins welcome
All credit situations considered
_________________________________________
Price: $$30,990.00
All advertised prices include all dealer and documentation fees.
Applicable GST & PST are extra.
Visit us: 1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7
Call/Text: (306) 502-4322


Vehicles move fast message us to secure this one today.
Dealer Licence #400141

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Zed Auto

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

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306-502-XXXX

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306-502-4322

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$30,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Zed Auto

306-502-4322

2017 Chevrolet Suburban