Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-988-7738 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

2017 Chevrolet Tahoe

176,605 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

176,605KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tungsten Metallic
  • Interior Colour Leather, Jet Black, Heat & Vented, Interior Trim
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 176,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-988-7738 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

