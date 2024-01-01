$12,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey
CVP/SE EXCELLENT VALUE
2017 Dodge Journey
CVP/SE EXCELLENT VALUE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$12,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,900 KM
Vehicle Description
7 PASSANGER
Our 2017 Dodge Journey has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports no serious collisions good service records no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. In government crash testing, the Journey received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for front-impact crash protection and five stars for side-crash protection. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Journey received the top score of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993