<p><strong>7 PASSANGER</strong></p> <p>Our 2017 Dodge Journey has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports no serious collisions good service records no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. </strong>antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. In government crash testing, the Journey received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for front-impact crash protection and five stars for side-crash protection. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Journey received the top score of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

171,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB3HT552708

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,900 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

tinted windows

Comfort

rear air

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

