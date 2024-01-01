Menu
<p><strong>CLEARANCE PRICED ACCIDENT FREE</strong></p> <p>Our 2017 Ford Explorer has been through a <strong>presale inspection, fresh full synthetic oil service. Recently replaced Exhaust Manifold, rear brakes stabilizer links, serpentine belt, all fuel injectors. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no accidents and low km. Financing Available on site. Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget.</strong> plenty of features the 2017 Ford Explorer has a lot to offer if youre shopping for a three-row crossover SUV. Its outstanding quietness and quality cabin trimmings elevate this practical do-all crossover to the front of the segment. Our Limited comes with the the V6 engine and adds more comfort and convenience items such as leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, power-adjustable pedals, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt-and-telescope steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen display with the new Sync 3 interface, a nine-speaker sound system and power-folding third-row seats, includes a panoramic sunroof.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

117,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8F88HGA38635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEARANCE PRICED ACCIDENT FREE



Our 2017 Ford Explorer has been through a presale inspection, fresh full synthetic oil service. Recently replaced Exhaust Manifold, rear brakes stabilizer links, serpentine belt, all fuel injectors. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no accidents and low km. Financing Available on site. Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. plenty of features the 2017 Ford Explorer has a lot to offer if you're shopping for a three-row crossover SUV. Its outstanding quietness and quality cabin trimmings elevate this practical do-all crossover to the front of the segment. Our Limited comes with the the V6 engine and adds more comfort and convenience items such as leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, power-adjustable pedals, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt-and-telescope steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen display with the new Sync 3 interface, a nine-speaker sound system and power-folding third-row seats, includes a panoramic sunroof.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

