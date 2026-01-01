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After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo. Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6-star Google review (Well over 4,100 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we dont charge any admin or documentation fees!

2017 Ford F-350

29,975 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford F-350

LARIAT | ULTIMATE PKG | DELETED | TONS OF ADDS!!!

Watch This Vehicle
14282771

2017 Ford F-350

LARIAT | ULTIMATE PKG | DELETED | TONS OF ADDS!!!

Location

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

306-522-6612

  1. 14282771
  2. 14282771
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  4. 14282771
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
29,975KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT4HEE10616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # E10616P
  • Mileage 29,975 KM

Vehicle Description

After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.

Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6-star Google review (Well over 4,100 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bennett Dunlop Ford

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

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306-522-XXXX

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306-522-6612

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Bennett Dunlop Ford

306-522-6612

2017 Ford F-350