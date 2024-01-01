$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Flex
1 AWD **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
306-543-5410
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # B166A
- Mileage 187,267 KM
Vehicle Description
This new age Used CUV (Cross-Over Vehicle) by Ford, is a great vehicle to drive whether its your morning commute, a family road trip, or night out on the town! It has a AWD Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine. The Ti-VCT (Twin Independent Variable Camshaft Timing) helps engines to deliver high performance with unsurpassed highway fuel economy and reduced emissions. Pump up the Sony Audio System with 6 speakers and light up your night with ambient lighting. With 7-passenger seating, your family or friends will be impressed by all the neat features this vehicle has to offer. Like the 18 aluminum wheels, 8 LCD touch screen and media hub with 2 USB ports, SD card reader and audio/video input jacks. It comes with power heated, side view mirrors with an integrated blind spot system. Other convenient features include heated front bucket seats, including 10-way power driver seat and 6-way passenger seat controls, and dual-zone electronic automatic temperature controls. Contact us today to test drive this stylish Ford Flex SEL! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Capital Ford Regina
