$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Canyon
4WD SLT Crew Cab
2017 GMC Canyon
4WD SLT Crew Cab
Location
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
866-229-5207
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 461395A1
- Mileage 220,758 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the new GMC Canyon! Gray in colour, the Canyon SLT is the top trim with leather, climate control, heated front seats and mirrors, remote start, four-way power passenger seat, fog lamps, locking differential, EZ-lift and lower tailgate, full-size spare and 18-inch wheels. It can carry up to 1620 pounds of people or cargo, and tow up to 7,000 pounds. Safety features on all Canyon models include dual frontal airbags, dual front side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags front and rear, engine immobilizer, daytime running lights, tire pressure monitors, electronic stability control and a rear view camera. Come down to Capital today to test drive this 4WD GMC Canyon!Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
Call Dealer
866-229-XXXX(click to show)
866-229-5207
Alternate Numbers306-525-5211
+ taxes & licensing>
866-229-5207