Sale price: 21,997.00 + tax

FINANCING AVAILABLE
FULL CARFAX REPORT
FRESH SK CERTIFIED

2017 KIA SORENTO EX PLUS AWD
147,798 KM
3.3l V6 | AWD | Auto

ALL WHEEL DRIVE
7 SEATER
FULLY LOADED

Features:
-Black Leather Interior
-HeatedFront Seats
-Heated Steering wheel
-Bluetooth Audio
-Carplay/Android Auto
-Panoramic Roof
-Keyless Entry

And much more

30Day/1000km POWERTRAIN Warranty included

Details Description

Location

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

306-502-4322

147,347KM
Used
VIN 5XYPHDA57HG318051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 147,347 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT US : (306)~502~4322



Sale price: 21,997.00 + tax

FINANCING AVAILABLE
FULL CARFAX REPORT
FRESH SK CERTIFIED



2017 KIA SORENTO EX PLUS AWD
147,798 KM
3.3l V6 | AWD | Auto



ALL WHEEL DRIVE
7 SEATER
FULLY LOADED



Features:
-Black Leather Interior
-HeatedFront Seats
-Heated Steering wheel
-Bluetooth Audio
-Carplay/Android Auto
-Panoramic Roof
-Keyless Entry


And much more



30Day/1000km POWERTRAIN Warranty included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

