$21,997+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sorento
EX Plus (7 Seater)
2017 Kia Sorento
EX Plus (7 Seater)
Location
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
306-502-4322
$21,997
+ taxes & licensing
147,347KM
Used
VIN 5XYPHDA57HG318051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 147,347 KM
Vehicle Description
CALL OR TEXT US : (306)~502~4322
Sale price: 21,997.00 + tax
FINANCING AVAILABLE
FULL CARFAX REPORT
FRESH SK CERTIFIED
2017 KIA SORENTO EX PLUS AWD
147,798 KM
3.3l V6 | AWD | Auto
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
7 SEATER
FULLY LOADED
Features:
-Black Leather Interior
-HeatedFront Seats
-Heated Steering wheel
-Bluetooth Audio
-Carplay/Android Auto
-Panoramic Roof
-Keyless Entry
And much more
30Day/1000km POWERTRAIN Warranty included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Zed Auto
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
Call Dealer
306-502-XXXX(click to show)
2017 Kia Sorento