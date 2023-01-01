2017 Nissan Pathfinder

$32,998 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 4 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9571834

9571834 Stock #: P2487

P2487 VIN: 5N1DR2MM2HC648171

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P2487

Mileage 80,400 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Roof Rails Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo SECURITY ALARM Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Convenience Remote Starter Garage door opener Tow Package Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Comfort rear air Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Premium and/or Oversized Wheels 4x4 Dual Air Controls Power Gas Pedal Hill Ascent Control CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.