2017 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum LEATHER SUNROOF AWD DVD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9571834
- Stock #: P2487
- VIN: 5N1DR2MM2HC648171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2487
- Mileage 80,400 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM PLATINUM EDITION 7 PASSENGER
Our Nissan Pathfinder Platinum has been through a presale inspection, Fresh Full synthetic oil service, new air filters New Rear Shocks. Carfax Reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The Nissan Pathfinder receives substantial updates for 2017. These include a more powerful engine, greater towing capacity, a slight front and rear redesign, a larger standard touchscreen, additional feature content, and revised steering and suspension for a sharper driving experience. its revised V6 engine that produces 24 more horsepower and 19 more pound-feet of torque makes the real difference. Acceleration is noticeably improved, and the Pathfinder's towing capacity is now a healthy 6,000 pounds. Nissan also refined the suspension and steering to grant the Pathfinder a sharper, more controlled driving experience. The 2017 Pathfinder comes standard with traction and stability control, antilock brakes, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are standard Platinum. A forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking is also standard on the Platinum. The Nissan Connect services, which include automatic collision notification, emergency calling, stolen vehicle locator and alarm notification, are standard on the Platinum. The 2017 Pathfinder received five stars (out of a possible five) for overall crash protection in government tests, with four stars for front-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. In testing of last year's Pathfinder, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Pathfinder the highest possible rating of Good in the small- and moderate-overlap front-impact tests as well as a Good score for the side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. SL gets you the Cold package items plus the blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, hill-descent control, a power liftgate with hands-free operation, a 360-degree parking camera system (with moving object detection/warning), leather upholstery (first and second rows, vinyl in the third row), upgraded seats (two-way power lumbar and memory settings for the driver seat, a four-way power passenger seat and heated outboard second-row seats) and upgraded interior trim. The SL Tech pack adds the navigation system and Nissan Connect services plus a towing package and a 13-speaker Bose audio system. The SL Premium package includes those items plus a panoramic sunroof. Platinum includes the SL Premium package content plus 20-inch wheels, the towing package, LED headlights, extra chrome exterior trim, adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning and emergency braking system, heated and ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel, and wood interior trim. Our Platinum is equipped with the Family Entertainment package that adds two 8-inch, headrest-mounted displays, USB and HDMI ports, and a DVD player.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
