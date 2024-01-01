$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru BRZ
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 37,687 KM
Vehicle Description
BRZ (2.0L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Best Used Sports Cars Under $30,000. Only 37,687 Miles! This Subaru BRZ delivers a Premium Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Manual transmission. Wing Spoiler, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function.* This Subaru BRZ Features the Following Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Close Ratio Manual -inc: gear position display, Tires: P215/45R17 Michelin Primacy HP, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel.* This Subaru BRZ is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Coolest Cars Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Best Used Sports Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a dependable BRZ today!
Vehicle Features
