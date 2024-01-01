Menu
BRZ (2.0L) Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Best Used Sports Cars Under $30,000. Only 37,687 Miles! This Subaru BRZ delivers a Premium Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Manual transmission. Wing Spoiler, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function.* This Subaru BRZ Features the Following Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Close Ratio Manual -inc: gear position display, Tires: P215/45R17 Michelin Primacy HP, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel.* This Subaru BRZ is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Coolest Cars Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Best Used Sports Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.

2017 Subaru BRZ

37,687 KM

2017 Subaru BRZ

2017 Subaru BRZ

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

37,687KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 37,687 KM

Vehicle Description

BRZ (2.0L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Best Used Sports Cars Under $30,000. Only 37,687 Miles! This Subaru BRZ delivers a Premium Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Manual transmission. Wing Spoiler, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function.* This Subaru BRZ Features the Following Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Close Ratio Manual -inc: gear position display, Tires: P215/45R17 Michelin Primacy HP, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel.* This Subaru BRZ is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Coolest Cars Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Best Used Sports Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a dependable BRZ today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Rear Bucket Seats

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

2017 Subaru BRZ