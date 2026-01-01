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2017 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD Odometer: 138,241km <br/> Price: $33,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -Fully Loaded (Limited Edition) <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight features:--Lane Keep Departure <br/> -Front Collision Warning <br/> -Blind Spot Monitoring <br/> -Navigation System <br/> -360 Birds View Camera <br/> -Panoramic Sunroof <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Chrome Alloy Wheels <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Leather Power Seats <br/> -Front Heated Seats + Cooled Seats <br/> -Heated Steering Wheel <br/> -Rear 2nd Row Heated Seats <br/> -Third Row Seating <br/> -Memory Seats <br/> -Push Button Start <br/> -Power Lift Gate <br/> -Parking Sensors (Front & Rear) <br/> -Adaptive Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2017 Toyota Highlander

138,241 KM

Details Description

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota Highlander

Limited - Low KMS!

Watch This Vehicle
14113783

2017 Toyota Highlander

Limited - Low KMS!

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

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Contact Seller

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
138,241KM
VIN 5TDDZRFH6HS476691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 138,241 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD Odometer: 138,241km
Price: $33,990+taxes
Financing Available


WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-Fully Loaded (Limited Edition)


Highlight features:--Lane Keep Departure
-Front Collision Warning
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-Navigation System
-360 Bird's View Camera
-Panoramic Sunroof
-All-Wheel Drive
-Chrome Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Leather Power Seats
-Front Heated Seats + Cooled Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Rear 2nd Row Heated Seats
-Third Row Seating
-Memory Seats
-Push Button Start
-Power Lift Gate
-Parking Sensors (Front & Rear)
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

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639-590-7118

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$33,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2017 Toyota Highlander