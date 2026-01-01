$33,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Toyota Highlander
Limited - Low KMS!
2017 Toyota Highlander
Limited - Low KMS!
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
138,241KM
VIN 5TDDZRFH6HS476691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 138,241 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD Odometer: 138,241km
Price: $33,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-Fully Loaded (Limited Edition)
Highlight features:--Lane Keep Departure
-Front Collision Warning
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-Navigation System
-360 Bird's View Camera
-Panoramic Sunroof
-All-Wheel Drive
-Chrome Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Leather Power Seats
-Front Heated Seats + Cooled Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Rear 2nd Row Heated Seats
-Third Row Seating
-Memory Seats
-Push Button Start
-Power Lift Gate
-Parking Sensors (Front & Rear)
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Price: $33,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-Fully Loaded (Limited Edition)
Highlight features:--Lane Keep Departure
-Front Collision Warning
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-Navigation System
-360 Bird's View Camera
-Panoramic Sunroof
-All-Wheel Drive
-Chrome Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Leather Power Seats
-Front Heated Seats + Cooled Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Rear 2nd Row Heated Seats
-Third Row Seating
-Memory Seats
-Push Button Start
-Power Lift Gate
-Parking Sensors (Front & Rear)
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wow Cars
2019 Audi Q5 Premium Plus 99,688 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Corolla LE- (LOW KM) 30,622 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge Limited 157,799 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wow Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2017 Toyota Highlander