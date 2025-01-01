$29,988+ taxes & licensing
2018 Acura MDX
Navigation Package ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$29,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3191
- Mileage 164,600 KM
Vehicle Description
**Subject: The Perfect Blend of Luxury, Safety, and Value: Your New 2018 Acura MDX**
Thank you for your interest in our 2018 Acura MDX. This isn't just another used SUV; it's a meticulously maintained vehicle that offers an incredible combination of high-end features, robust performance, and the peace of mind you deserve.
This MDX is truly in a class of its own, loaded with premium options that will enhance every drive:
* **Luxury & Comfort:** Sink into the plush, **leather heated memory seats**, and grip the warmth of the **heated steering wheel** on chilly days. The spacious cabin and power **sunroof** create an airy, comfortable environment for you and your passengers.
* **Performance & Capability:** With its advanced **all-wheel drive** system and a convenient **tow package**, this MDX is ready for anything, whether you're navigating a snowy commute or heading out on a weekend adventure.
* **Cutting-Edge Safety:** Drive with confidence thanks to the comprehensive suite of Acura safety technologies. **Distance pace cruise control** and **lane keep assist** reduce driver fatigue on long trips, while **forward collision warning** and the **back-up camera** provide an extra layer of protection in city traffic and tight parking spots.
* **Technology & Convenience:** Stay connected and entertained with **Sirius radio, Bluetooth, and navigation**. The **HomeLink** system allows you to easily control your garage door, and the integrated technology makes every journey seamless.
But what truly sets this MDX apart is the care and attention it has received. We've gone the extra mile so you don't have to:
* **Peace of Mind is Standard:** Our rigorous **pre-sale inspection** means a professional mechanic has thoroughly checked this vehicle, ensuring its mechanical health and safety. We have the report to prove it.
* **Accident-Free History:** The included **Carfax report** confirms this vehicle has a clean, accident-free history, protecting your investment from hidden damage.
* **Ready for the Road:** This MDX is equipped with a **fresh full synthetic oil service**which provides superior engine protection and longevityand it's riding on **new tires all around**, saving you a significant expense right from the start.
At Siman Auto Sales, we believe in making your car-buying experience easy and stress-free.
* **Easy Financing:** Our on-site finance team works with **16 banks and lenders** to find the perfect payment plan to fit your budget.
* **Trades Encouraged:** Have a vehicle you need to sell? We welcome **trades** and will provide a fair and competitive appraisal.
* **Aftermarket Warranties:** Protect your investment with a wide range of **aftermarket warranties** designed to fit every need and budget.
* **We're Here for You:** As our motto says, "We are large enough to make a difference and small enough to care." With **over 70 vehicles to choose from**, you'll find the perfect fit. Don't just take our word for it**check our reviews** and see what our customers have to say about the Siman Auto Sales difference.
Call or click today to schedule a test drive. This meticulously prepared 2018 Acura MDX is an exceptional vehicle that won't last long!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
