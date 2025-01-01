Menu
**Subject: The Perfect Blend of Luxury, Safety, and Value: Your New 2018 Acura MDX** Thank you for your interest in our 2018 Acura MDX. This isnt just another used SUV; its a meticulously maintained vehicle that offers an incredible combination of high-end features, robust performance, and the peace of mind you deserve. This MDX is truly in a class of its own, loaded with premium options that will enhance every drive: * **Luxury & Comfort:** Sink into the plush, **leather heated memory seats**, and grip the warmth of the **heated steering wheel** on chilly days. The spacious cabin and power **sunroof** create an airy, comfortable environment for you and your passengers. * **Performance & Capability:** With its advanced **all-wheel drive** system and a convenient **tow package**, this MDX is ready for anything, whether youre navigating a snowy commute or heading out on a weekend adventure. * **Cutting-Edge Safety:** Drive with confidence thanks to the comprehensive suite of Acura safety technologies. **Distance pace cruise control** and **lane keep assist** reduce driver fatigue on long trips, while **forward collision warning** and the **back-up camera** provide an extra layer of protection in city traffic and tight parking spots. * **Technology & Convenience:** Stay connected and entertained with **Sirius radio, Bluetooth, and navigation**. The **HomeLink** system allows you to easily control your garage door, and the integrated technology makes every journey seamless. But what truly sets this MDX apart is the care and attention it has received. Weve gone the extra mile so you dont have to: * **Peace of Mind is Standard:** Our rigorous **pre-sale inspection** means a professional mechanic has thoroughly checked this vehicle, ensuring its mechanical health and safety. We have the report to prove it. * **Accident-Free History:** The included **Carfax report** confirms this vehicle has a clean, accident-free history, protecting your investment from hidden damage. * **Ready for the Road:** This MDX is equipped with a **fresh full synthetic oil service**which provides superior engine protection and longevityand its riding on **new tires all around**, saving you a significant expense right from the start.

2018 Acura MDX

164,600 KM

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Acura MDX

Navigation Package ACCIDENT FREE

12872822

2018 Acura MDX

Navigation Package ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J8YD4H46JL802687

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3191
  • Mileage 164,600 KM

Vehicle Description

**Subject: The Perfect Blend of Luxury, Safety, and Value: Your New 2018 Acura MDX**

Thank you for your interest in our 2018 Acura MDX. This isn't just another used SUV; it's a meticulously maintained vehicle that offers an incredible combination of high-end features, robust performance, and the peace of mind you deserve.

This MDX is truly in a class of its own, loaded with premium options that will enhance every drive:

* **Luxury & Comfort:** Sink into the plush, **leather heated memory seats**, and grip the warmth of the **heated steering wheel** on chilly days. The spacious cabin and power **sunroof** create an airy, comfortable environment for you and your passengers.
* **Performance & Capability:** With its advanced **all-wheel drive** system and a convenient **tow package**, this MDX is ready for anything, whether you're navigating a snowy commute or heading out on a weekend adventure.
* **Cutting-Edge Safety:** Drive with confidence thanks to the comprehensive suite of Acura safety technologies. **Distance pace cruise control** and **lane keep assist** reduce driver fatigue on long trips, while **forward collision warning** and the **back-up camera** provide an extra layer of protection in city traffic and tight parking spots.
* **Technology & Convenience:** Stay connected and entertained with **Sirius radio, Bluetooth, and navigation**. The **HomeLink** system allows you to easily control your garage door, and the integrated technology makes every journey seamless.

But what truly sets this MDX apart is the care and attention it has received. We've gone the extra mile so you don't have to:

* **Peace of Mind is Standard:** Our rigorous **pre-sale inspection** means a professional mechanic has thoroughly checked this vehicle, ensuring its mechanical health and safety. We have the report to prove it.
* **Accident-Free History:** The included **Carfax report** confirms this vehicle has a clean, accident-free history, protecting your investment from hidden damage.
* **Ready for the Road:** This MDX is equipped with a **fresh full synthetic oil service**which provides superior engine protection and longevityand it's riding on **new tires all around**, saving you a significant expense right from the start.

At Siman Auto Sales, we believe in making your car-buying experience easy and stress-free.

* **Easy Financing:** Our on-site finance team works with **16 banks and lenders** to find the perfect payment plan to fit your budget.
* **Trades Encouraged:** Have a vehicle you need to sell? We welcome **trades** and will provide a fair and competitive appraisal.
* **Aftermarket Warranties:** Protect your investment with a wide range of **aftermarket warranties** designed to fit every need and budget.
* **We're Here for You:** As our motto says, "We are large enough to make a difference and small enough to care." With **over 70 vehicles to choose from**, you'll find the perfect fit. Don't just take our word for it**check our reviews** and see what our customers have to say about the Siman Auto Sales difference.

Call or click today to schedule a test drive. This meticulously prepared 2018 Acura MDX is an exceptional vehicle that won't last long!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

rear air

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Dual Air Controls
9 Speed Automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2018 Acura MDX