For more than thirty years, the Ford F-150 has been one of the best selling cars in the U.S. Its a full-size pickup truck that can double as a workhorse or an adventure-seeking familys daily driver. The F-150 is a capable pickup truck that has become a staple of hard working drivers everywhere. This RED F-150 is the truck for you, if you are looking to do get any job done the right way. Make this truck yours today. Come down to Capital or give us a call, and dont miss out. Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2018 Ford F-150

163,500 KM

Details

2018 Ford F-150

1 SuperCrew **New Arrival**

2018 Ford F-150

1 SuperCrew **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Actions
163,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # Y1255A
  • Mileage 163,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system

