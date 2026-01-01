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2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT Crew Cab w/ 5'8" truck box
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT Crew Cab w/ 5'8" truck box
Location
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
866-229-5207
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 461325A
- Mileage 168,385 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for more luxury in the All New GMC Sierra? This 4WD Black Sierra SLT is a Crew Cab Pickup w/ 5'8" truck box with a Gas V8 5.3L engine and interior color. The SLT is upgraded with fog lights, chrome door handles, capped exterior mirrors and body side moldings as well as halogen projector beam headlights with signature LED. Style meets substance inside the Sierra equipped with leather seating, dual zone climate controls, power adjustable pedals, 10-way power front seats and driver memory position. Also with optional Driver alert technologies such as Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning with the choice of an audible signal or seat vibration alert. Innovative features make work easier with an EZ lift and lower tailgate, new cargo box LED under rail lighting and multiple upper tie-down hooks that can be repositioned in several places around the box.Inside this truck, you will find a command centre that actually commands your attention equipped with an 8 inch color touch radio with IntelliLink, SiriusXM satellite radio, rear vision camera and Bluetooth. Direct injection, active fuel management, and variable valve timing form the foundation of the EcoTec3 engines. Sierra sets the new standard in truck interiors with triple door seals, thicker insulation, and durable, soft-touch instrument panel materials. Attention to detail and quality makes the Sierra stand out. New dual density foam seat cushions improve comfort and reduce wrinkling with age. Rear seating space has improved with larger rear doors to provide ease of entry and exit. The Sierra is set apart with details such as standard halogen projector headlights and integrated corner steps. The new Sierra makes more use of High Strength steel in its fully boxed hydro formed frame than previous generations. Larger axles and shear body mounts further reduce vibration and deliver a smoother ride. New, exclusive corrosion-resistant Duralife brake rotors come standard. Sierra is backed by a 60,000 km / 3 year base warranty and a 100,000 km / 5 year Powertrain warranty, the longest in its class. 24/7 Roadside Assistance is included at no extra charge for 5 years or 160,000 km. Drive the Sierra today to see for yourself how it truly has no peer!Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
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866-229-5207
Alternate Numbers306-525-5211
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866-229-5207