2018 GMC Sierra 1500

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Looking for more luxury in the All New GMC Sierra? This 4WD Black Sierra SLT is a Crew Cab Pickup w/ 58 truck box with a Gas V8 5.3L engine and interior color. The SLT is upgraded with fog lights, chrome door handles, capped exterior mirrors and body side moldings as well as halogen projector beam headlights with signature LED. Style meets substance inside the Sierra equipped with leather seating, dual zone climate controls, power adjustable pedals, 10-way power front seats and driver memory position. Also with optional Driver alert technologies such as Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning with the choice of an audible signal or seat vibration alert. Innovative features make work easier with an EZ lift and lower tailgate, new cargo box LED under rail lighting and multiple upper tie-down hooks that can be repositioned in several places around the box.Inside this truck, you will find a command centre that actually commands your attention equipped with an 8 inch color touch radio with IntelliLink, SiriusXM satellite radio, rear vision camera and Bluetooth. Direct injection, active fuel management, and variable valve timing form the foundation of the EcoTec3 engines. Sierra sets the new standard in truck interiors with triple door seals, thicker insulation, and durable, soft-touch instrument panel materials. Attention to detail and quality makes the Sierra stand out. New dual density foam seat cushions improve comfort and reduce wrinkling with age. Rear seating space has improved with larger rear doors to provide ease of entry and exit. The Sierra is set apart with details such as standard halogen projector headlights and integrated corner steps. The new Sierra makes more use of High Strength steel in its fully boxed hydro formed frame than previous generations. Larger axles and shear body mounts further reduce vibration and deliver a smoother ride. New, exclusive corrosion-resistant Duralife brake rotors come standard. Sierra is backed by a 60,000 km / 3 year base warranty and a 100,000 km / 5 year Powertrain warranty, the longest in its class. 24/7 Roadside Assistance is included at no extra charge for 5 years or 160,000 km. Drive the Sierra today to see for yourself how it truly has no peer!Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

168,385 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Crew Cab w/ 5'8" truck box

Watch This Vehicle
14258825

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Crew Cab w/ 5'8" truck box

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
168,385KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2NEC8JG216834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 461325A
  • Mileage 168,385 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for more luxury in the All New GMC Sierra? This 4WD Black Sierra SLT is a Crew Cab Pickup w/ 5'8" truck box with a Gas V8 5.3L engine and interior color. The SLT is upgraded with fog lights, chrome door handles, capped exterior mirrors and body side moldings as well as halogen projector beam headlights with signature LED. Style meets substance inside the Sierra equipped with leather seating, dual zone climate controls, power adjustable pedals, 10-way power front seats and driver memory position. Also with optional Driver alert technologies such as Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning with the choice of an audible signal or seat vibration alert. Innovative features make work easier with an EZ lift and lower tailgate, new cargo box LED under rail lighting and multiple upper tie-down hooks that can be repositioned in several places around the box.Inside this truck, you will find a command centre that actually commands your attention equipped with an 8 inch color touch radio with IntelliLink, SiriusXM satellite radio, rear vision camera and Bluetooth. Direct injection, active fuel management, and variable valve timing form the foundation of the EcoTec3 engines. Sierra sets the new standard in truck interiors with triple door seals, thicker insulation, and durable, soft-touch instrument panel materials. Attention to detail and quality makes the Sierra stand out. New dual density foam seat cushions improve comfort and reduce wrinkling with age. Rear seating space has improved with larger rear doors to provide ease of entry and exit. The Sierra is set apart with details such as standard halogen projector headlights and integrated corner steps. The new Sierra makes more use of High Strength steel in its fully boxed hydro formed frame than previous generations. Larger axles and shear body mounts further reduce vibration and deliver a smoother ride. New, exclusive corrosion-resistant Duralife brake rotors come standard. Sierra is backed by a 60,000 km / 3 year base warranty and a 100,000 km / 5 year Powertrain warranty, the longest in its class. 24/7 Roadside Assistance is included at no extra charge for 5 years or 160,000 km. Drive the Sierra today to see for yourself how it truly has no peer!Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

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Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

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866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2018 GMC Sierra 1500