EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

Our 2018 Hyundai Santa fe has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service , Carfax reports No serious collisions and excellent service records. Financing Available on site Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Hyundai uses the Sport moniker to differentiate this two-row small crossover from its big brother, the three-row Santa Fe. as an easy-to-drive urban runabout, the Santa Fe Sport will satisfy. Four adults will find the interior genuinely spacious and well appointed, and a third adult in the rear is within the realm of possibility. If it were our money, we'd go with the base Sport model. Its non-turbocharged four-cylinder isn't as peppy as the 2.0T's turbocharged unit, but it's also far less expensive. We think this year's Value package is a good deal since it bundles plenty of desirable features (such as heated front seats, a touchscreen and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functionality) powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder (185 horsepower, 178 pound-feet of torque). A six-speed automatic transmission is standard complete with all wheel drive. 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, air-conditioning, a rearview camera, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, Bluetooth connectivity, a 5-inch display screen, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port. heated front seats, foglights, heated mirrors and steering wheel.

Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

173,000 KM

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 SE EXCELLENT VALUE

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 SE EXCELLENT VALUE

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

173,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMZTDLB8JH070947

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS



Our 2018 Hyundai Santa fe has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service , Carfax reports No serious collisions and excellent service records. Financing Available on site Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Hyundai uses the Sport moniker to differentiate this two-row small crossover from its big brother, the three-row Santa Fe. as an easy-to-drive urban runabout, the Santa Fe Sport will satisfy. Four adults will find the interior genuinely spacious and well appointed, and a third adult in the rear is within the realm of possibility. If it were our money, we'd go with the base Sport model. Its non-turbocharged four-cylinder isn't as peppy as the 2.0T's turbocharged unit, but it's also far less expensive. We think this year's Value package is a good deal since it bundles plenty of desirable features (such as heated front seats, a touchscreen and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functionality) powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder (185 horsepower, 178 pound-feet of torque). A six-speed automatic transmission is standard complete with all wheel drive. 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, air-conditioning, a rearview camera, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, Bluetooth connectivity, a 5-inch display screen, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port. heated front seats, foglights, heated mirrors and steering wheel.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Power Steering
Block Heater

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-XXXX

306-546-3993

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe