$17,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 SE EXCELLENT VALUE
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 SE EXCELLENT VALUE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Our 2018 Hyundai Santa fe has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service , Carfax reports No serious collisions and excellent service records. Financing Available on site Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Hyundai uses the Sport moniker to differentiate this two-row small crossover from its big brother, the three-row Santa Fe. as an easy-to-drive urban runabout, the Santa Fe Sport will satisfy. Four adults will find the interior genuinely spacious and well appointed, and a third adult in the rear is within the realm of possibility. If it were our money, we'd go with the base Sport model. Its non-turbocharged four-cylinder isn't as peppy as the 2.0T's turbocharged unit, but it's also far less expensive. We think this year's Value package is a good deal since it bundles plenty of desirable features (such as heated front seats, a touchscreen and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functionality) powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder (185 horsepower, 178 pound-feet of torque). A six-speed automatic transmission is standard complete with all wheel drive. 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, air-conditioning, a rearview camera, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, Bluetooth connectivity, a 5-inch display screen, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port. heated front seats, foglights, heated mirrors and steering wheel.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993