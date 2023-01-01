Menu
Account
Sign In
Wrangler Unlimited (3.6L) Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Scores 23 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 POLISHED W/BLACK POCKETS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE), TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW OFF-ROAD.* This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R , STEEL BUMPER GROUP, SAFETY GROUP, REMOTE START SYSTEM, LED LIGHTING GROUP, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS, ELECTRONIC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM GROUP, COLD WEATHER GROUP, BODY COLOR FENDER FLARES, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

2018 Jeep Wrangler

104,168 KM

Details Description Features

$44,983

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon * Winch * Leather *

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon * Winch * Leather *

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$44,983

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
104,168KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,168 KM

Vehicle Description

Wrangler Unlimited (3.6L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Scores 23 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED W/BLACK POCKETS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE), TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW OFF-ROAD.* This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R , STEEL BUMPER GROUP, SAFETY GROUP, REMOTE START SYSTEM, LED LIGHTING GROUP, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS, ELECTRONIC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM GROUP, COLD WEATHER GROUP, BODY COLOR FENDER FLARES, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Black Clearcoat
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Body Color Fender Flares
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
STEEL BUMPER GROUP -inc: Steel Front Bumper Steel Rear Bumper
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE)
TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW OFF-ROAD (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED W/BLACK POCKETS (STD)
Requires Subscription
SAFETY GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lamps LED Accents Front LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: TIP Start Hill Descent Control
ELECTRONIC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Alpine Premium Audio System HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display Rear View Auto Dim Mirror GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription requ...
BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: #1 Seat Foam Cushion Leather Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2017 Ford Mustang for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Ford Mustang 37,755 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 TRX for sale in Regina, SK
2021 RAM 1500 TRX 109,480 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Regina, SK
2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 77,375 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,983

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler