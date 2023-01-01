2018 Jeep Wrangler

$44,983+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,168 KM
Vehicle Description
Wrangler Unlimited (3.6L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Scores 23 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED W/BLACK POCKETS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE), TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW OFF-ROAD.* This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R , STEEL BUMPER GROUP, SAFETY GROUP, REMOTE START SYSTEM, LED LIGHTING GROUP, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS, ELECTRONIC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM GROUP, COLD WEATHER GROUP, BODY COLOR FENDER FLARES, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.
