$14,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Optima
LX+ WHOLESALE
2018 Kia Optima
LX+ WHOLESALE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 191,806 KM
Vehicle Description
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE - 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO.
This 2018 KIA OPTIMA LX - was locally owned, and well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the Carfax. It has been through an 80-point inspection. And it did receive a fresh synthetic oil change.
The Kia Optima has always offered a strong value proposition, but the current-generation model takes it a step further with a upscale cabin and all the latest driver aids and luxury features a buyer can expect from a midsize sedan. Competitive pricing, a host of newly standard features and a robust warranty keep the Optima in the running for top-of-class honors
Under the hood of the front-wheel-drive Optima LX form is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (185 horsepower, 178 pound-feet of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, cruise control, a driver information display, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, height-adjustable front seats (with two-way power lumbar adjustment for the driver) and a 60/40-split rear seat. Also standard for the LX are Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and HD and satellite radio.
Standard advanced safety equipment includes a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer onsite financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993