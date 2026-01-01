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### 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross AWD Looking for a reliable, well-equipped SUV with year-round Saskatchewan capability? This 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross AWD is ready for its next adventure! **Key Features:** * All-Wheel Drive * Backup Camera * Bluetooth Connectivity * SiriusXM Satellite Radio * Fresh Full Synthetic Oil Service * Pre-Sale Inspection Completed * Spacious Interior * Excellent Fuel Economy * Comfortable Ride and Confident Handling Buy with confidence from **Siman Auto Sales**, proudly serving Saskatchewan for over **28 years**. We are **large enough to make a difference and small enough to care**. **Why Buy From Siman Auto Sales?** ? Financing available on-site through **16 banks and lenders** ? Trades welcome and encouraged ? Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget ? Over **70 quality vehicles** in stock and ready for delivery ? Professional pre-sale inspection completed for your peace of mind Our commitment to customer satisfaction has helped us build a strong reputation throughout Saskatchewan. We invite you to check out our customer reviews and see why so many buyers choose Siman Auto Sales for their next vehicle. Contact us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing. This Eclipse Cross wont last long! **Siman Auto Sales** Serving Saskatchewan Since 1998

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

Watch This Vehicle
14229410

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

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Contact Seller

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
175,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AT4AA1JZ610488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3415
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

### 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross AWD

Looking for a reliable, well-equipped SUV with year-round Saskatchewan capability? This 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross AWD is ready for its next adventure!

**Key Features:**

* All-Wheel Drive
* Backup Camera
* Bluetooth Connectivity
* SiriusXM Satellite Radio
* Fresh Full Synthetic Oil Service
* Pre-Sale Inspection Completed
* Spacious Interior
* Excellent Fuel Economy
* Comfortable Ride and Confident Handling

Buy with confidence from **Siman Auto Sales**, proudly serving Saskatchewan for over **28 years**. We are **large enough to make a difference and small enough to care**.

**Why Buy From Siman Auto Sales?**
? Financing available on-site through **16 banks and lenders**
? Trades welcome and encouraged
? Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget
? Over **70 quality vehicles** in stock and ready for delivery
? Professional pre-sale inspection completed for your peace of mind

Our commitment to customer satisfaction has helped us build a strong reputation throughout Saskatchewan. We invite you to check out our customer reviews and see why so many buyers choose Siman Auto Sales for their next vehicle.

Contact us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing. This Eclipse Cross won't last long!

**Siman Auto Sales**
Serving Saskatchewan Since 1998

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

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306-546-XXXX

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306-546-3993

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$12,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse