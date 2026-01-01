$12,988+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$12,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3415
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
### 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross AWD
Looking for a reliable, well-equipped SUV with year-round Saskatchewan capability? This 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross AWD is ready for its next adventure!
**Key Features:**
* All-Wheel Drive
* Backup Camera
* Bluetooth Connectivity
* SiriusXM Satellite Radio
* Fresh Full Synthetic Oil Service
* Pre-Sale Inspection Completed
* Spacious Interior
* Excellent Fuel Economy
* Comfortable Ride and Confident Handling
Buy with confidence from **Siman Auto Sales**, proudly serving Saskatchewan for over **28 years**. We are **large enough to make a difference and small enough to care**.
**Why Buy From Siman Auto Sales?**
? Financing available on-site through **16 banks and lenders**
? Trades welcome and encouraged
? Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget
? Over **70 quality vehicles** in stock and ready for delivery
? Professional pre-sale inspection completed for your peace of mind
Our commitment to customer satisfaction has helped us build a strong reputation throughout Saskatchewan. We invite you to check out our customer reviews and see why so many buyers choose Siman Auto Sales for their next vehicle.
Contact us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing. This Eclipse Cross won't last long!
**Siman Auto Sales**
Serving Saskatchewan Since 1998
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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+ taxes & licensing>
306-546-3993