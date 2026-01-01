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2018 Subaru Impreza Premium AWDOdometer: 123,175kmPrice: $18,990+taxFinancing Available <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -One Owner <br/> <br/> Highlight features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto <br/> -Heated seats <br/> -pedal shifters <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Power Heated Side mirrors <br/> -Cruise Control <br/> -Backup-Camera and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2018 Subaru Impreza

123,175 KM

Details Description

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Subaru Impreza

Premium

Watch This Vehicle
14234507

2018 Subaru Impreza

Premium

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

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$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
123,175KM
VIN 4S3GTAE63J3707604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 123,175 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Subaru Impreza Premium AWDOdometer: 123,175kmPrice: $18,990+taxFinancing Available


WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-One Owner

Highlight features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Heated seats
-pedal shifters
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Power Heated Side mirrors
-Cruise Control
-Backup-Camera and much more.


Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

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639-590-7118

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$18,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2018 Subaru Impreza